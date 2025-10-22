Convenience Plus Culinary Innovation Equal Meeting Success in Atlantic City

Author: David McMillin

Take a look at any recent must-visit list — there’s a good chance Atlantic City will be on it. From earning Condé Nast Traveler’s high praise for the city’s recently opened Nobu Hotel at Caesars Atlantic City to snagging a spot alongside Vienna and Quebec City in The Points Guy’s rundown of the best places to go in October, Atlantic City is catching everyone’s eye. And while casinos posted their best summer in over a decade in 2025, Atlantic City is so much more than a place to play: In the third quarter of 2025, more than 50 major meetings and conventions chose to convene in Atlantic City. Read on to learn why more associations and corporations are counting on Atlantic City to deliver an unforgettable attendee experience.

Setting the Standard

With more than 1.8 million square feet of meeting space, Atlantic City offers planners a wide range of options to host their programs. No matter where they welcome their attendees, though, they can count on easy access to explore what makes the city so special: The city’s restaurants, bars, and attractions all sit within a 48-block footprint. Planners who opt for the 500,000 square feet of contiguous space at the Atlantic City Convention Center — where more than $77 million of new energy-efficiency upgrades will build on its LEED Gold-certified status — put their attendees within just a four-block stroll from the city’s iconic Boardwalk.





While locals are mighty proud of its history — the Boardwalk, for example, is the oldest in the country — convention leaders are equally focused on chasing an even brighter future. Ocean Casino Resort recently completed a seven-year, $270-million transformation while the Tropicana Atlantic City is gearing up to unveil the new, 604-room Solana Tower in early 2026. The Seahaus Hotel, a 105-room Tribute Portfolio property, opened its doors in September, and the Renault Winery & Resort will unveil the new Revival Spa by the end of the year. The destination has doubled down on a promise to be the best place to meet on the East Coast: Over the past five years, the local casino industry has spent $1 billion on its properties.

A Foodie Paradise

A chunk of that continuing investment is going to one of the most important ingredients for a meeting’s success: the menu. According to the 2025 IACC Meeting Room of the Future Barometer, 50 percent of planners say that the importance of food and beverage offerings has increased, and the cast of culinary innovators here is listening. Attendees can get a taste of Paris at Chez Frites, a new concept from Stephen Starr at Ocean Casino Resort, or head to Nobu for world-renowned takes on Japanese dining paired with stunning views. While plenty of other cities have dedicated restaurant weeks, the dining scene here features so many flavors that Taste Atlantic City stretches over a full month on the calendar. If attendees are here for a three-day meeting, their dining experiences are sure to sate their appetites and exceed their expectations.

To learn more about how Atlantic City can elevate the attendee experience, head to Visit Atlantic City.