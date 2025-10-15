People on the Move

Kasey L. Summerville

The Visit Albany Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Kasey L. Summerville, CDME, as president and chief executive officer. She was previously announced as the sole finalist and brings more than 20 years of experience in destination marketing, executive leadership, and community engagement. She most recently led Summerville Enterprises, a consulting firm specializing in strategic marketing development, event strategy, and nonprofit advisement. Previously, Summerville worked with the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, where she held multiple leadership roles, including vice president of marketing, communications & community engagement; senior director of tax revenue; and director of national accounts.

Scott Frazzetta

The Wilmington Convention Center has promoted Scott Frazzetta to general manager. He has been with the facility for 15 years, starting out as its first executive chef. Frazzetta has played a pivotal role in shaping the guest experience and helping the Wilmington Convention Center establish its reputation as one of the premier meeting and event destinations on the North Carolina coast. Over the years, he expanded his leadership responsibilities, overseeing food-and-beverage operations, client services, and team development before moving into broader facility management. As general manager, Frazzetta will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the convention center’s operations, including event services, client relations, facility management, and community partnerships.