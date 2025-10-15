3 Practices That Beat New Skill Acquisition

Author: Beth Surmont

Between “The Great Lock In” (the social-media trend encouraging participants to focus intensely on their goals in the last four months of the year), the never-ending parade of sessions promising to make you an AI expert, and the experts who guarantee that if only you master this skill or adopt that tool you’ll find success in the new year, the message is clear: Learning new skills is our only path forward.

But I don’t think that we can rely on stacking more skills as the way to move us forward in uncertain times. I think dedicating ourselves to certain practices is even more important.

I like the word “practice.” It signals something ongoing. Not a workshop you attend once and forget half of, but instead a ritual you return to again and again. A habit that becomes part of who you are. Those of us who commit to strong practices will keep succeeding because we are strengthening ourselves, not just adding to our toolkits.

For 2026, I’m focusing on three practices:

Practice Curiosity

This may well be one of the most exciting times in human history for those who practice curiosity. If you want to know how to do something, you can ask a question and get step-by-step guidance. If you think there is an easier way to accomplish something, there is an expert at your fingertips, waiting to give you answers.

Many of us are “using AI” without really using it. To move to the next level, be curious about what AI can do for you. Try generating code to build your own app, creating your own custom GPT, or — my favorite — using AI to help you to use AI. But it’s bigger than technology. It’s the habit of asking “why” about your audience, your sponsors, your partners, and the experience itself.

Why it’s important: Curiosity is the driver of innovation.

Bonus thought: Your audience is curious about improving their event experience, and your competitors are curious about how to attract your audience. Don’t let them pre-empt your opportunities.

Claim or renew your subscription to Convene.

Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

Practice Empathy

I love how we are leaning harder into humanity right now. Every major report seems to be reminding us that events are for people. We plan for human beings with thoughts, feelings, knowledge, baggage, unpredictability, opinions, and different levels of ability. We know everyone is carrying weight, yet we still ask them to navigate the event on our terms — the schedule in the format we like, information delivered in the timing we decide, and meals offered at the times and with the menus we choose.

Empathy invites us to design on their terms. It means prioritizing content based on the headspace of the audience and leaving room in the program for the issue of the moment. It means making space for peer-to-peer conversations when we’re being pushed to add a sponsored panel. It means staffing humans at key touchpoints, so our audiences feel welcomed, oriented, and cared for.

Why it matters: Audience-centered design produces better experiences and outcomes.

Bonus thought: Empathy starts with talking to your audience. Gather a few focus groups to help you understand where their heads are.

Practice Mindfulness

The sidekick to empathy is intention. Intention is what designs meaning, and meaning is the new currency of events. You build intention by pausing and reflecting, which is why a mindfulness practice belongs in every event strategist’s routine.

This does not require hours or a retreat. Five minutes of focused breathing in the morning can prepare you for the day. A 10-minute session on a meditation app can reset your mind. A walk without earbuds can spark new ideas. There are many ways to practice; the key is finding one that works for you and returning to it regularly.

Why it matters: Mindfulness strengthens intention, curiosity, and empathy.

Bonus thought: Mindfulness helps regulate your own uncertainty and anxiety. The next five years will be a wild ride. Our audiences are trusting us to be the navigators, and a steady and centered mind can set the best course.

Skills will keep changing and AI will keep accelerating, but practices add up. Small, repeated habits can yield outsized results. In 2026, your edge is your practice: Stay curious, examine with empathy, design with intention. This is how we create events people prioritize, remember, and share.

Beth Surmont, CMP-Fellow, FASAE, CAE, is head of event strategy and design for marketing, strategy, and experience agency 360 Live Media.

Events from Every Angle Archives

Find past Events From Every Angle column here.