Why Toronto Is a Catalyst for Groundbreaking Conventions

Author: David McMillin

The American Bar Association, the American Academy of Periodontology, and Airports Council International serve unique audiences, but they have one thing in common: They all chose Toronto for the most important dates on their 2025 calendars. Canada’s biggest city certainly checks all the standard boxes for big-time meetings — more than 50 airlines offer nonstop service to Toronto’s two international airports, and more than 180 hotels offer options for every price point — but the city delivers much more than logistical convenience. Below, we share why Toronto lays the foundation for groundbreaking innovation.

An AI Leader

Take a look at just about any meeting program, and there’s a good chance AI will be at the top of the agenda. Professionals across all industries are working to understand how the breakneck speed of AI development will transform their jobs and their lives — and Toronto is home to visionaries who are embracing its possibilities.





Bio tech startup DeepGenomics, for example, developed the world’s first AI model that can help decode genetic variations and identify potential therapies for patients. BenchSci, another of the city’s medical technology success stories, built an AI platform that acts as a scientist’s assistant to sift through data and design experiments. Both companies are following in the footsteps of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research: The Toronto-based organization introduced its AI, robotics, and society program in 1983 — long before all the current AI chatter began.

Culture That Fuels Creativity

The biggest city in Canada is home to some of the biggest names in business, like Google, Meta, and Microsoft. However, the city is equally appealing for the next wave of game-changing ideas thanks to support systems such as MaRS, the largest innovation hub in North America located in the Toronto Discovery District. More than 2,500 startups are here, which helped the city earn a nod from Startup Blink as the top spot for startups in Canada and eighth in line in North America.

What makes Toronto such an ideal launching pad for new ideas? This city makes everyone — no matter who they are or where they’re from — feel right at home. With approximately half the population born outside of Canada, Toronto is widely recognized as one of the most multicultural places in the world. More than 180 languages and dialects are spoken here, and the city’s motto – “Diversity, Our Strength” – sums up just how proud its residents are of the way the city embraces multiculturalism.

The Center of Everything

While the entire 240-square-mile footprint of Toronto is a fertile ground for new ideas, meeting planners need a centrally located space for their attendees. The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) has it all: modern spaces, elite customer service, and chef-curated cuisine in the heart of downtown. Directly connected to Union Station and a quick air-rail link to the airport, the MTCC’s convenient location also makes it easy for event-goers to squeeze in some exploring. Attendees can step outside to visit Ripley’s Aquarium, cheer on the hometown Maple Leafs or Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, head to the top of CN Tower, and explore more of what makes Toronto so special.

To learn how the city’s bold energy fuels bigger results for meetings, head to the official Destination Toronto website: destinationtoronto.com/meetings/