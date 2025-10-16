Meeting in Motion: 3 Ways South Bend’s New Developments Are Transforming Events

The vibrant, rapidly growing South Bend and Mishawaka make for a meeting planner’s ideal destination.

As the fall conference season kicks into high gear, South Bend Mishawaka is giving planners plenty of reasons to put this Midwest destination on their short list. Fueled by more than $1 billion in downtown investment, the city is transforming into a hub where innovation, accessibility, and attendee experience all converge.

1. A Revitalized Downtown Core

The heart of South Bend is getting a major upgrade. New hotels, restaurants, and public spaces are reshaping the skyline, while the Link—a new urban trail—connects downtown directly to the University of Notre Dame. Attendees can walk or bike from their hotel to iconic campus venues, passing through a lively mix of shops and cultural attractions along the way.

2. Expanded Event Infrastructure

Anchored by the Century Center convention center, with its striking St. Joseph River views, South Bend’s walkable convention district offers more than 600 hotel rooms just steps away. Planners can pair this with world-class Notre Dame venues—like the AAA Four Diamond Morris Inn or Notre Dame Stadium—to elevate their agendas with prestige and history.

3. Momentum-Driving Developments

South Bend’s growth isn’t slowing. Construction is underway on an $11 billion Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center and a $4 billion Synergy Cells plant, reinforcing the city’s status as a forward-looking business hub. These developments bring new energy, infrastructure, and opportunity—perfect for conferences that want to inspire and connect.

Compact, affordable, and unexpectedly engaging, South Bend Mishawaka offers big-city amenities without big-city prices. This November, as attendees gather against a backdrop of crisp fall colors and a vibrant, evolving city, planners will find a destination in motion—ready to make every meeting memorable.

600+

hotel rooms are on offer in South Bend’s walkable downtown convention district.

90+

cost-of-living index (90.1 to be precise) means that South Bend offers big-city amenities at a more affordable price.

75,000+

square feet of indoor meeting space make South Bend Mishawaka’s flagship convention venue, Century Center, a versatile space for any gathering.

October 16, 2025

