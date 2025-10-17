From record-breaking attendance at global science meetings to renewed debates about an oversaturated events calendar, this week’s Convene Podcast explores what’s driving resilience — and what needs to change.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: Science Conferences Bucking the Trend

Record attendance at two major global scientific conferences — despite domestic funding cuts and travel headaches for international attendees — demonstrates the resilience of the scientific community and strategic thinking on the part of organizers. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Too Many Industry Events? Why Planners and Suppliers Can’t Agree

As the events calendar fills up with global trade shows, familiar debates resurface: Are there simply too many industry events — or just not enough of the right ones? Convene editors break down insights from a recent article on the topic, discuss how event models may be due for a rethink, and explore why niche, purpose-built gatherings may hold the key to more meaningful industry connections.

