Meetings with Meaning: Gather Your Group Where Gratitude Lives

November is a month for reflection, and Omaha offers the perfect backdrop for meetings that inspire purpose, foster connection, and spark gratitude. This centrally located city blends walkability, cultural depth, and warm Midwest hospitality, making it a destination that supports both productivity and personal connection. Here are three compelling reasons to choose Omaha for your next gathering.

1. Spaces That Inspire Reflection

At the heart of Omaha’s downtown is The RiverFront, a revitalized 72-acre green space connecting the convention district to the Old Market Entertainment District. With walking trails, public art, and the Kiewit Luminarium STEM discovery center, it’s an inviting place for attendees to recharge between sessions. Nearby, the recently expanded Joslyn Art Museum offers a culturally rich setting for offsite events or post-meeting inspiration.

2. Venues for Purpose-Driven Meetings

The CHI Health Center Omaha is undergoing a $200 million expansion that will add 90,000 square feet of space and 25 breakout rooms by 2027—ideal for everything from leadership retreats to DEI strategy sessions. Smaller, unique offsite venues—handpicked by Visit Omaha—offer intimate settings for brainstorming, collaboration, and team building. With tools like branded microsites, social media content, and the “Show Your Badge” program for attendee perks, planning is seamless.

3. A City That Makes Connection Easy

Omaha’s downtown convention district is just four miles from the airport. The city is safe, clean, and easy to navigate on foot, with diverse dining and cultural experiences within steps of hotels and meeting venues. More than $9 billion in new development—including an expanded airport and future streetcar—continues to enhance the attendee experience.