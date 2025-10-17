For Your Late-Fall Meeting, Gather in a City that Knows Gratitude

Embrace the season and set the stage for meaningful meetings in Cleveland.

November calls for slowing down, taking stock, and coming together with purpose. In Cleveland, Ohio, gratitude isn’t just a feeling—it’s woven into the city’s culture, architecture, and meeting spaces. With Lake Erie’s calming horizon, tree-lined parks in their final burst of autumn color, and a welcoming spirit that embraces diversity, Cleveland sets the stage for intentional gatherings that inspire lasting connections.

Whether planning a leadership retreat, a DEI strategy session, or a mission-focused conference, Cleveland offers venues that carry cultural weight and emotional resonance. Imagine breakout sessions at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where the stories of groundbreaking artists echo themes of resilience and inclusion. Or consider the Huntington Convention Center’s new rooftop terrace—part of a $49M+ renovation completed in 2024—where your group can reflect on the day’s discussions against sweeping skyline and lake views.

The reimagined Hotel Cleveland, just a short walk from the convention center, blends historic elegance with contemporary amenities after an $80M+ transformation.

Dining here is an experience in itself, with nearly 200 restaurants within the convention district representing more than 100 ethnicities—each meal a chance to share a table and a story.

Cleveland’s track record for hosting high-profile events is impressive, from the Women’s NCAA Final Four to the PanAmerican Masters Games. In 2025, the city welcomed the National Urban League and National Association of Black Journalists.

Accessible, inclusive, and brimming with character, Cleveland offers more than a meeting—it offers a moment. This November, let your attendees leave with full notebooks and full hearts.

October 17, 2025

