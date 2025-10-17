Walk, Dine, Discover: Denver’s Downtown Advantage

Denver’s downtown is having a moment—and meeting planners are reaping the benefits. The revitalized 16th Street promenade stitches together a mile of pure attendee convenience: expanded outdoor dining patios, eye-catching public art, shopping, and quick access to cultural gems. The 16th Street Free Ride shuttle keeps everything effortlessly connected between Denver Union Station and the Colorado Convention Center, so a coffee break can turn into a micro-adventure without blowing up the agenda.

Getting here is easy. Denver International Airport offers daily nonstop service to 220+ cities, and the $10, 37-minute A-Line delivers attendees straight to Union Station. From there, groups are a short walk to 52 downtown hotels—nearly 13,000 rooms—plus an urban core designed for strolling, snacking, and serendipity.

Inside the recently expanded Colorado Convention Center (CCC), scale meets skyline. An expansive new column-free ballroom pairs with a 35,000-square-foot pre-function area and a 20,000-square-foot rooftop terrace framing panoramic mountain views. These additions join two other hotel-quality ballrooms and a 5,000-seat theater, giving planners the flexibility to choreograph plenaries, breakouts, and brand moments with ease.

Between sessions, attendees can sample a culinary scene that’s officially on the map: 31 Michelin-recognized restaurants, from chef-driven tasting menus to casual, ingredient-forward spots ideal for dine-arounds. Offsite options abound, too, with hundreds of unique event spaces and a thriving arts and culture ecosystem for team-building memories.

Sustainability and support come standard. As the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Denver connects planners at no cost to nearly 1,200 local partners, insider expertise, and practical solutions that keep programs on budget and on brand.

For fresh inspiration and logistics at a glance, the new Meeting Planners Guide spotlights neighborhoods, venues, hotels, and greener choices.

In Denver’s walkable urban core, productivity and play don’t compete—they collaborate.