Planning Your Next Meeting? Come See Why You’ll Say Yes to Columbus

Columbus, Ohio is known for its friendly personality and accessible, walkable footprint—ideal for attendees and planners who want a seamless meeting experience. But this vibrant, culturally rich city is a whole lot more than that.
The fastest growing city in the Midwest, Columbus was named a Top Meeting Destination in North America for 2025, by Cvent. And no wonder. Already equipped with a wide range of venues to accommodate gathers of all sizes, the city has exciting development on the horizon. Coming soon is a $345-million Merchant Building next to the historic North Market, featuring a 206-room luxury hotel, set to be complete in 2027—just in time for the market’s 150th anniversary. And a new terminal at The John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) will open its doors in 2029—expanding airport capacity by 51% and making an already accessible city from destinations around the country even easier to reach.
