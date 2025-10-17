Smart Meetings Start Here: High ROI, Genuine Hospitality

Greensboro, North Carolina, is a meeting planner’s dream destination. The city is known for its friendliness and accessibility. Its central East Coast location means getting here by car, train, or plane is a breeze. And it’s cost-effective to boot, offering meeting planners 45–55% savings over competitive, top-tier destinations.

Greensboro offers a wide selection of venues for events of all sizes, from the 250,000 square feet of meeting space at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center and adjacent Sheraton Greensboro Four Seasons hotel; to the expansive and versatile, nine-venues-in-one Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Outside of meetings, your attendees will find plenty to enjoy. Greensboro boasts more than 135 attractions, from fine arts museums to antiques markets. For outdoor lovers, there are world-class golf courses, sports facilities, and more than 100 miles of trails and greenways. And for foodies, a diverse and delicious culinary scene awaits. In Greensboro, there’s always something new to discover.