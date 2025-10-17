Meet in Anaheim, A Destination That Keeps Getting Better

If you haven’t been to Anaheim in a while, it’s time to revisit this Southern California gem. High-profile global events are increasingly choosing Anaheim as their host city, and no wonder. The Anaheim Convention Center is already the largest exhibit facility on the West Coast—and arguably the most versatile—but Anaheim’s offerings don’t stop there. The destination is embarking on a Golden Decade of dynamic growth, punctuated by the expansion of world-class gathering spaces; the development of all-new entertainment venues; and the updating of historic spaces that your attendees will delight in rediscovering.

OCVIBE is a 100-acre development anchored by the Honda Center, a venue that can host anything from an intimate meeting of 50 to a grand event with 17,000 guests. Its next phase will be complete in 2026, providing sports and entertainment venues; innovative architecture and art; 20 acres of parks and plazas; and 30-plus dining options. Getting to Anaheim is getting better, too: John Wayne Airport (SNA), located just 14 miles from the convention center, is in the process of a more than $700 million improvement project that is slated to be complete by 2028, bringing more comfortable terminals, rehabilitated runways, and cutting-edge technology and sustainability initiatives. And those are just the beginning.