Meet in Toronto—Bold Ideas and Energy at 100%

Toronto is a premier destination for meetings, where the industry’s leading experts come together and create new ideas. Not only Canada’s largest and most visited city, Toronto is also an economic and cultural powerhouse that drives innovation and creativity. Tap into the city’s rich business community, equipped with a booming startup culture and thriving tech and life sciences industries, making ample intellectual capital to incorporate panels, expert speakers, and interactive events.

The city offers world-class venues, including the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, with over 700,000 square feet of flexible exhibit and meeting space. Toronto embraces the heart of the Canadian inclusive spirit, where global perspectives and multiculturalism are celebrated to build big visions and bigger ambitions. More than 250 ethnicities are represented and 180 languages and dialects spoken throughout the city, inspiring collaboration, creative connection, and providing uniquely Toronto experiences. Here, planners will find everything they need to host a memorable meeting. Toronto is all-in, 100% of the time.