People on the Move

Michelle Fisher Reyes

Visit Pittsburgh has named Michelle Fisher Reyes as its new vice president of community and government affairs. Reyes brings more than two decades of experience building partnerships and advancing community-focused initiatives to her new role. As a lifelong Pittsburgher, she is committed to strengthening the local visitor economy through collaboration with area leaders, organizations, and residents.

Meenaz Diamond

Maritz has named Meenaz Diamond as its new global general manager for EMEA and APAC. She brings a wealth of industry experience and a strong international network to the role. Previously, Diamond worked in leadership positions at Auberge Hotels Collection, Accor Hotels (Fairmont, Raffles), Starwood, and Forte Hotels. Her dedication to community engagement continued through her role on the International SITE board and as a mentor within SITE’s Women in Leadership (WIL) group. She also served for eight years as a trustee for Centrepoint, a leading UK charity focused on youth homelessness, contributing to governance and strategic fundraising efforts.

Francisco Capote da Silva

Europalco, one of the largest providers of solutions for events and shows in Southern Europe, has appointed Francisco Capote da Silva as its new sales director. With his extensive experience in events and hospitality, Capote da Silva will work to perfect client relations and fuel business growth. Previously, he held senior sales roles at W Algarve, a luxury resort in southern Portugal, and at Discovery Hotel Management. Capote da Silva is well positioned to support Europalco’s clients in delivering high-impact, memorable experiences.

Mabyn Pappas

Louisville Tourism has announced that Mabyn Pappas has joined the organization as its new destination services manager. Working within Louisville Tourism’s Destination Services department, she is responsible for working with convention groups throughout the education, state, veterans, and legal/government/public affairs market segments that utilize 300 or fewer hotel rooms on peak event nights. Pappas previously worked at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC) as a sales coordinator and was formerly based in the Los Angeles area where she worked in advertising, hotel convention services, and event production.