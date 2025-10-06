What Makes Macao a Top Meeting Spot?

Author: Nathan Mattise

No place in the world is quite like Macao, a unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures. A total of 25 sites in the city are on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, and about one-fifth of the city is a combination of Chinese and Western culture. Between its diverse cuisines, world-class art, famous casinos, breathtaking architecture, and historical sites, it’s no wonder why nearly 35 million people visit Macao every year.

For those planning or attending events, Macao has unique logistical and infrastructure strengths not found elsewhere in the world. The city itself is compact, as Macao covers only 20.4 square miles. Any location within the city can be reached in about 20 minutes or less, which means venues, hotels, transportation, and attractions are all within close proximity, keeping costs low and logistics easy for planners. And it means attendees can spend more of their time networking, learning, and exploring instead of coming and going.





Macao’s event infrastructure is as equally attractive. The city’s venues, in total, offer more than 2.58 million square feet, while 46,000-plus hotel rooms make it possible to accommodate groups in the thousands. Much of that space is found at fully integrated facilities offering meeting space, accommodations, retail, restaurant, and entertainment within the same footprint. For example, Sands Resort Macao offers 9 hotels with over 9,900 hotel rooms and 1.6 million square feet of meeting space. Meetinggoers can immerse themselves in 3D scenes like TeamLab, a “body immersive” interactive museum experience that provides a unique blend of art and technology.

Another example is City of Dreams, offering 1,832 guest rooms and 37,371 square feet of meeting space between three properties. Eventgoers can experience Dinner in the Sky, where a crane suspends an intimate dining experience 164 feet in the air, and House of Dancing Water, a stunning stage show that combines acrobatics and aquatics.

Macao’s attractive location makes it easy to entice eventgoers near and far. The city is one of four core cities in the Greater Bay Area of Southern China, located at the doorstep of China and adjacent to Hong Kong. In addition to Chinese and Portuguese as official languages, English is widely spoken throughout Macao. Those strengths have helped Macao secure events like the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Annual Conference and MDRT Global Conference.