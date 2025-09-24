People on the Move

Sophia Chong

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the authority behind the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, named Sophia Chong as its incoming executive director. Chong replaces Margaret Fong, who is retiring. Chong has worked for the HKTDC for over 30 years, currently as deputy executive director, and will soon lead the HKTDC’s effort to support Hong Kong small- and medium-sized enterprises in exploring business opportunities internationally via its global network.

Danielle Puceta

Emerald has named Danielle Puceta as its first-ever chief digital officer, a newly created role aimed at accelerating the company’s digital transformation and innovation strategy. Puceta first joined Emerald in 2021 and most recently served as executive vice president of content and commerce. Her new role will involve broader responsibilities to drive digital growth across Emerald’s portfolio, including events and trade shows like CEDIA Expo, the Overland Expo series, Outdoor Retailer, and Surf Expo.

Leeny Oberg

The AHLA Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, has announced that Marriott International Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development Leeny Oberg will receive the Peggy Berg Castell Award for her extensive efforts to elevate and advance women in the hospitality industry. The award will be presented to Oberg on October 7 at The Lodging Conference 2025 in Phoenix.