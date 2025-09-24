Respondents to Convene’s annual salary survey spelled out what would make them happier — aside from a raise — in their current jobs.

Author: Convene Editors

Convene‘s forthcoming Annual Salary Survey is a key benchmark for the industry in terms of how planners are compensated for their work. But money isn’t everything! This year we asked survey respondents: ”Aside from a raise, what is the one thing you have asked — or would like to ask — from your boss?

Several key themes emerged in the open-ended responses (as analyzed by ChatGPT)

1. Additional Staff Support (Very Common)

Many respondents mentioned being overextended andasked for:

A new hire or assistant

Administrative/clerical support

More team resources, especially during busy seasons

“To hire an entry-level planner to help me”

“Help during our events busy season. I’m a staff/team of one.”

2. Flexibility and Remote Work (Frequent)

Respondents are asking for:

More remote work or full-time WFH

Flexible hours or schedules

Less time commuting

“The ability to work from home the majority of the time”

“To work hours that fit my whole life schedule, not boxed hours”

3. Professional Development

Requests include:

Paid industry memberships

Conference attendance

Training, certifications, mentorship

“Paid professional development opportunities, especially CEUs for CMP”

“I always ask for budget allocated for professional development.”

4. Title Change or Promotion

Respondents seek:

Recognition through a new title

Clearer career growth paths

Expanded job responsibilities aligned with theirexpertise

“More strategic direction and high-level thinking”

“To have a more strategic role in the company”

5. Strategic Involvement and Leadership

Several want a seat at the table:

Participation in decision-making

Opportunities to lead cross-functional or high-levelinitiatives

Greater autonomy in their role

“Less micromanaging from someone who isnot my supervisor”

6. Operational Improvements

Recurring asks:

Better systems, SOPs, software tools

Streamlining internal processes

Less micromanagement and more trust

“More feedback”

“Respect. More responsibility.”

“Better understanding of events and linkage toorganizational strategy.”

7. Culture, Recognition, and Support

Some requests were about: