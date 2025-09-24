Convene‘s forthcoming Annual Salary Survey is a key benchmark for the industry in terms of how planners are compensated for their work. But money isn’t everything! This year we asked survey respondents: ”Aside from a raise, what is the one thing you have asked — or would like to ask — from your boss?
Several key themes emerged in the open-ended responses (as analyzed by ChatGPT)
1. Additional Staff Support (Very Common)
Many respondents mentioned being overextended andasked for:
- A new hire or assistant
- Administrative/clerical support
- More team resources, especially during busy seasons
- “To hire an entry-level planner to help me”
- “Help during our events busy season. I’m a staff/team of one.”
2. Flexibility and Remote Work (Frequent)
Respondents are asking for:
- More remote work or full-time WFH
- Flexible hours or schedules
- Less time commuting
- “The ability to work from home the majority of the time”
- “To work hours that fit my whole life schedule, not boxed hours”
3. Professional Development
Requests include:
- Paid industry memberships
- Conference attendance
- Training, certifications, mentorship
- “Paid professional development opportunities, especially CEUs for CMP”
- “I always ask for budget allocated for professional development.”
4. Title Change or Promotion
Respondents seek:
- Recognition through a new title
- Clearer career growth paths
- Expanded job responsibilities aligned with theirexpertise
- “More strategic direction and high-level thinking”
- “To have a more strategic role in the company”
5. Strategic Involvement and Leadership
Several want a seat at the table:
- Participation in decision-making
- Opportunities to lead cross-functional or high-levelinitiatives
- Greater autonomy in their role
- “Less micromanaging from someone who isnot my supervisor”
6. Operational Improvements
Recurring asks:
- Better systems, SOPs, software tools
- Streamlining internal processes
- Less micromanagement and more trust
- “More feedback”
- “Respect. More responsibility.”
- “Better understanding of events and linkage toorganizational strategy.”
7. Culture, Recognition, and Support
Some requests were about:
- Feeling valued and respected
- Empathy and better communication
- Support navigating difficult team dynamics“
- New title — would like to be recognized as ‘senior’”
- “Clarity on career growth pathand access to training”