Money Aside, What Do You Wish You Could Ask for From Your Boss?

Author: Convene Editors       

Convene‘s forthcoming Annual Salary Survey is a key benchmark for the industry in terms of how planners are compensated for their work. But money isn’t everything! This year we asked survey respondents: ”Aside from a raise, what is the one thing you have asked — or would like to ask — from your boss?

Several key themes emerged in the open-ended responses (as analyzed by ChatGPT)

1. Additional Staff Support (Very Common)

Many respondents mentioned being overextended andasked for:

  • A new hire or assistant
  • Administrative/clerical support
  • More team resources, especially during busy seasons
  • “To hire an entry-level planner to help me”
  • “Help during our events busy season. I’m a staff/team of one.”

2. Flexibility and Remote Work (Frequent)

Respondents are asking for:

  • More remote work or full-time WFH
  • Flexible hours or schedules
  • Less time commuting
  • “The ability to work from home the majority of the time”
  • “To work hours that fit my whole life schedule, not boxed hours”

3. Professional Development

Requests include:

  • Paid industry memberships
  • Conference attendance
  • Training, certifications, mentorship
  • “Paid professional development opportunities, especially CEUs for CMP”
  • “I always ask for budget allocated for professional development.”

4. Title Change or Promotion

Respondents seek:

  • Recognition through a new title
  • Clearer career growth paths
  • Expanded job responsibilities aligned with theirexpertise
  • “More strategic direction and high-level thinking”
  • “To have a more strategic role in the company”

5. Strategic Involvement and Leadership

Several want a seat at the table:

  • Participation in decision-making
  • Opportunities to lead cross-functional or high-levelinitiatives
  • Greater autonomy in their role
  • “Less micromanaging from someone who isnot my supervisor”

6. Operational Improvements

Recurring asks:

  • Better systems, SOPs, software tools
  • Streamlining internal processes
  • Less micromanagement and more trust
  • “More feedback”
  • “Respect. More responsibility.”
  • “Better understanding of events and linkage toorganizational strategy.”

7. Culture, Recognition, and Support

Some requests were about:

  • Feeling valued and respected
  • Empathy and better communication
  • Support navigating difficult team dynamics“
  • New title — would like to be recognized as ‘senior’”
  • “Clarity on career growth pathand access to training”
