People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Kyle Clark

Visit Virginia Beach has named Kyle Clark as its new destination services manager. With a robust background in hospitality and tourism, Clark will oversee events ranging from corporate retreats and conventions to sporting events and family reunions. She has experience in planning events of all sizes and earned a B.S. in sustainability from Arizona State University.

Zeke Ramsell

See Monterey has appointed Zeke Ramsell as senior business development manager. He will oversee northern and central California as well as the Pacific Northwest. Based in the Bay Area, Ramsell has more than seven years of experience with San Francisco Travel Association. His new role is central to expanding See Monterey’s reach and capturing incremental business opportunities in high-value segments such as technology, artificial intelligence, and life sciences.

Michael Pring

Verve has named Michael Pring as global client & development director, a newly created leadership role designed to grow client partnerships across Europe, the US, and APAC. Pring will work across all markets, including London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Singapore.

Pring spent more than a decade at AMV BBDO in London where he held several senior roles including chief marketing officer, deputy chairman, and, most recently, chief operating officer.