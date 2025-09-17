Find Inspiration When You Meet in Anaheim

Anaheim is a world-class, future-focused destination for large-scale meetings and conventions, and it’s only getting better as it enters a “Golden Decade” of dynamic growth. But memorable meetings are far from all there is to love about Anaheim. In fact, your attendees will find the downtime excitement here to be unparalleled.

Foodies will delight in the diverse offerings of the Anaheim Packing District, where landmark buildings have been reimagined into food halls, breweries, restaurants, and gathering spaces. The 100-acre OCVIBE, anchored by the Honda Center, will see its next phase complete in 2026, providing sports and entertainment venues; innovative architecture and art; 20 acres of parks and plazas; and more than 30 dining options. Whether you’re planning a wellness-driven group outing, a culinary adventure, or want to make a splash with a high-profile global event such as Olympic Volleyball in the 2028 Summer Olympics—Anaheim is the destination you want.