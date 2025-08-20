People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Jennifer Matarangas-King

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has named Jennifer Matarangas-King as its next commissioner of tourism. She will replace Joseph Boschulte, who will stay onboard to assist through the transition period.

A native of St. Croix, Matarangas-King was previously press secretary to Governor Roy Schneider and public relations director for Senator Vargrave Richards. She has also held key roles at Viya supporting tourism connectivity and served on the board of the St. Croix Hotel Association.

Ed Silver

Explore Asheville has named Ed Silver vice president of business development. He will assume the role on September 8. Silver has more than 25 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, including leadership roles at Flight Centre Travel Group, iSeatz, and the Global Business Travel Association, where he led global sales and marketing.

Silver is also one of the cofounders of Lodging.com and has worked with brands through Travel Again Advisory. In his new role, he will lead Explore Asheville’s business development strategy with a focus on growing meetings and group travel.

Sam Voisin

The Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center has welcomed Sam Voisin as its newest executive director. He succeeded Mike Shuford, who retired from the trade center this spring after 40 years of employment.

Voisin most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Notes Live, Inc., and previously held senior leadership roles with ASM Global and Ambassador Theatre Group. His portfolio includes managing the Branson Convention Center and the Shreveport Convention Center.

Alexis Bravo

Aloft Santa Clara has named Alexis Bravo as its new director of sales & marketing. Bravo previously held the role of group sales & catering manager at the property in 2023. With nearly a decade of total experience in hotel and hospitality management, Bravo joins Aloft Santa Clara from Park James Hotel, where she oversaw a broad portfolio of corporate, group, and event business.

With a proven track record in leadership and experience at both boutique and branded properties, Bravo is perfectly positioned to drive revenue, manage key relationships, and identify new target markets at Aloft Santa Clara.