This week’s Convene Podcast dives into DEI done differently, the roots of backlash against inclusion, and what new sustainability reports reveal about the future of events.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: DEI Done Differently

Diversity, equity, and inclusion remain central to the work of events professionals. You just need to read between the lines of session titles and marketing campaigns. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: Why Fear Fuels DEI Backlash — and What Event Organizers Can Do About It: Conversation With Poornima Luthra

What’s really driving the backlash against DEI — and what can we do about it? In this episode, we’re joined by Dr. Poornima Luthra, a globally recognized educator, speaker, and author, whose work unpacks the emotional root of resistance to inclusion efforts in today’s workplaces. Drawing from her latest research and extensive experience across sectors, Dr. Luthra helps us move beyond performative efforts and toward building cultures of true belonging — including in the spaces we design as event organizers.

🎙️ Convene Talk: From Pledges to Action: What Two Sustainability Reports Reveal About the Future of Events

In this Convene Talk, the editorial team unpacks the Honeycomb Strategies State of the Sustainable Events Industry: Summer 2025 Trends & Risks Report and the Convene 4 Climate inaugural report, comparing their insights on KPIs, mentorship, supply chain ethics, and the shift toward measuring positive impact. From innovative tools like the Sustainable Traveler Impact Companion System to the role of trust and local sourcing, this discussion explores where the industry is making progress — and where it’s still falling short.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: