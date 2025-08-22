Host your meeting in Cambridge, Where the Unexpected is Always Invited

Looking for a memorable East Coast destination for your next meeting or event? In Cambridge, Massachusetts, you’ll be surrounded by history as well as by cutting-edge technology—all in a vibrant, diverse city. Here’s some of what you can expect in Cambridge.
Gateway to New England
Getting here is easy. Boston Logan International Airport is less than 8 miles away, offering nonstop service from 54 international and 77 domestic destinations across 40 different airlines. Proximity to New York City and Washington, DC via Amtrak’s high-speed Acela service, as well as by car, is a boon for East Coast attendees.
A Little Bit 1776, a Little Bit Next-Gen
Tucked in the seat of American history, Cambridge is the birthplace of U.S. higher education. When meeting in the home of both Harvard University and M.I.T., your attendees can enjoy tours of historic campuses and museums, and connect with tech innovators and thought leaders, all in one trip.
Aligned with Your Sustainability Goals
If sustainability, equity, and climate action are on your must list for meetings destinations, take a peek at the city’s initiatives to Unpack a Greener Tomorrow. From citywide Net Zero and Zero Waste action plans to supporting businesses with sustainable construction and more, Cambridge is leading the way.
Spacious and Accommodating
Boasting more than 3,700 guest rooms, from intimate inns to luxe full-service hotels, Cambridge offers the region’s largest hotel inventory outside of Boston. And with more than 15,600 square feet of meeting space available, area venues are ready to host events of all sizes.
A Historic—and Exciting—Downtime Destination
Downtown Boston is less than 3 miles away (just across the Charles River), but no need to go even that far for an enticing food scene—this is Julia Child’s hometown, after all. There are more than 325 restaurants in the compact, walkable city, from casual burgers to James Beard winners. There’s also a lively nightlife and music culture, plus world-renowned museums and historic sites, and team-building outings (paddling on the Charles, anyone?) they won’t forget.