Host your meeting in Cambridge, Where the Unexpected is Always Invited

Downtown Boston is less than 3 miles away (just across the Charles River), but no need to go even that far for an enticing food scene—this is Julia Child’s hometown, after all. There are more than 325 restaurants in the compact, walkable city, from casual burgers to James Beard winners. There’s also a lively nightlife and music culture, plus world-renowned museums and historic sites, and team-building outings (paddling on the Charles, anyone?) they won’t forget.