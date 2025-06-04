People on the Move

Carissa Koral, Connor Foster, Joel Sallee, Ragan Savage

Louisville Tourism has announced the following promotions and new hires:

Carissa Koral has been promoted to Director of Northeast Sales. Since joining Louisville Tourism in 2023, Koral has been influential in expanding Louisville’s presence in the Northeast market, building strong client relationships and consistently driving group business to Louisville. She has been instrumental in activating the organization’s Northeast convention market strategy.

Koral has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, including 10-plus years working in destination marketing organizations and eight years in hotels. Before joining Louisville Tourism, she represented Quebec City Business Destination as a Business Consultant in the U.S. market, where she helped drive market share to Canada.

Connor Foster was hired as the Tourism Development Coordinator, playing an instrumental part in achieving departmental goals, upholding relationships with Louisville Tourism partners, and organizing the Attraction Network Meetings.

Joel Sallee was promoted from his role as Convention Sales Assistant to Sales Coordinator. Sallee has been an integral part of the agency’s sales organization for the past two and a half years, supporting many sales managers and playing a significant role in organizing the customer advisory council, numerous FAM events including PGA Championship and DOS meetings.

Ragan Savage has been hired as Convention Sales Assistant.

Fredia M. Brady

The Savannah Convention Center has announced the appointment of industry veteran Fredia M. Brady as Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. Brady returns to the facility she helped open and previously led in the same capacity until 2017.

Brady brings more than 30 years of experience in venue management, hotel and convention sales, and business development. She returns to Savannah following a highly successful tenure as General Manager of the Wilmington Convention Center in North Carolina, where she led the facility through a period of transformational growth. During her time in Wilmington, Brady led the venue to its first-ever profit and achieved record-breaking revenues in 2023.

Dash Nelson

Dash Nelson has joined ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) as Events Coordinator, supporting the ACG events team as it continues to enhance and grow DealMAX, as well as support ACG’s development of new products and events.