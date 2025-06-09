Mary Thao | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I know that the best in the industry are members of professional associations. I had heard outstanding feedback about PCMA’s events and educational offerings. I wanted to join for the valuable learning opportunities and to build connections with like minds.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

PCMA has given me the opportunity to connect with planners who I would not have otherwise met. We meet monthly in what I like to call meeting planner therapy where we bounce ideas off each other and help each other solve issues. In addition, attending Convening Leaders is invaluable as I get to see and hear about latest trends. PCMA’s e-newsletter is also extremely helpful for seeing the latest industry headlines.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I do Sudoko and logic puzzles to relax and clear my head. I also like sewing, mainly clothes for my daughter.