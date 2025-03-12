People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Nathan Tollett and John Solis

Houston First has promoted Nathan Tollett to the role of Senior Vice President of Convention Sales. Tollett replaces John Solis who is taking on the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Convention Growth and Development for the organization.

As SVP of Convention Sales, Tollett will be responsible for driving the department’s overall strategy. He will oversee the various sub-components of the department, including the Citywide and In-House teams, as well as the Facility Optimization Team that helps manage the revenue side of the George R. Brown Convention Center’s (GRB) operations. Tollett most recently served as Vice President of Citywide Sales.

In his new role, Solis will leverage his nearly four decades of experience and senior-level relationships with high-value customers and industry leaders to ensure Houston First is booking optimal business. This will become even more important as the organization works to transform the GRB to meet the evolving needs of convention and meetings clients. Solis will also advise the development team leading the construction project and provide ongoing advice and guidance to Tollett as he transitions into the role.

Jessica Wilk

Choose Lansing has added Jessica Wilk to its sales and services team as sales manager. “We’re excited to welcome Jessica,” said Julie Pingston, president and CEO of Choose Lansing. “This team is a key part of our effort to positively impact our local economy by bringing more events and meetings to the Lansing area.” Wilk will work with the state association market to attract association meetings and conferences to the area.

Marc Jacheet

Hyatt announced Marc Jacheet as Group President, Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME). Jacheet is an international business executive with 25+ years of management experience in Europe, Asia and the U.S. across a wide range of leadership roles at global luxury and leading consumer brands such as De Beers, Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, and Evian. Jacheet will be based at Hyatt’s EAME Hub in Zurich and report to President & CEO Mark Hoplamazian.

Burcu Betoner

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah announced the appointment of Burcu Betoner as the property’s new Commercial Director. In this new role, Burcu will spearhead activities such as overseeing sales, marketing, and revenue strategies, emphasising driving revenue growth, and enhancing overall guest satisfaction at the property.