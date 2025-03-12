PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Nathaniel Holic, BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association) International’s manager of meetings & registration, would like to see organizations do away with printed materials as an important step in hosting more sustainable events.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would eliminate printed schedules and directories. While many organizations have successfully transitioned to event apps, a few vocal individuals resistant to change still push for printed materials. This not only creates unnecessary waste but also slows the adoption of more sustainable and efficient digital solutions.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2025?

One challenge I see is marketing events with email marketing. As access to email continues to grow, I think the volume of spam and marketing emails likely will increase, making it harder for your marketing emails to make an impact. While AI presents an exciting opportunity to optimize email campaigns in the short term, I anticipate that advancements in AI also will lead to more sophisticated filtering systems that could block AI-generated email content. To address this, companies will need to get more creative in how they connect with and engage their target audiences.

What do you like most about your job?

I get to see my ideas come to life in a tangible way. Taking a concept and transforming it into an event that impacts thousands of people is incredibly rewarding. I also enjoy engaging with our members — they’re such smart individuals who know how to have a great time. I also enjoy the data and analytics side of my role, especially when I get to use registration metrics to make informed decisions, which is very interesting to me.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

Achieving work/life balance can be a challenge, but the frenetic periods can come in waves. The busiest times for me are right before major conferences, while quieter periods allow me to take vacations and recharge without worrying about work.

The key to maintaining balance, in my experience, is clear communication. I make sure to keep my bosses informed about what I’m working on, and if I feel overwhelmed during peak periods, I’m proactive in discussing ways to redistribute tasks. I also communicate with my friends and family, letting them know if I’ll be working late or unavailable so they have realistic expectations. By communicating with everyone in my circle, I’m able to navigate the unpredictable waters of the job effectively.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

The best career advice I’ve received is, “If you can do something ahead of time, do it.” In the events industry, where unexpected challenges and last-minute demands are common, this mindset has been invaluable. By staying proactive and tackling tasks early, I’ve been better prepared to handle the unexpected and adapt to shifting priorities with less stress.