People on the Move

Author: Michelle Russell

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Scott Beck

Scott Beck has joined the JLL Global Tourism & Destination Advisory Group, playing “a key role in JLL’s mission to create sustainable and actionable strategies for destinations of all sizes,” according to a company press release. Beck previously served as president & CEO of Visit Salt Lake, Destination Toronto, and San Francisco Travel, and led the DestinationNext initiative as International Board Chair for Destinations International.

John Flanagan

John Flanagan has been appointed vice president of convention sales at San Francisco Travel. In this role, he will lead San Francisco’s citywide sales team and will be responsible for driving convention bookings at the Moscone Center. He brings more than 25 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at properties like the Westin St. Francis and Hiltons of San Francisco, where he spent 15 years as director of sales.

Michelle Eng

Michelle Eng has been named director of sales and marketing for the Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown Convention Center, which will debut in this spring following a $40-million renovation. Prior to joining Millennium Minneapolis in 2022, Eng served as director of sales for the Moxy Uptown Minneapolis.