People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Joyce Leveston

The New York Convention Center Operating Corporation (NYCCOC) has selected 30-year convention industry veteran Joyce Leveston as the new CEO of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. She will join the team on Feb. 10 and officially take the helm on March 10. Leveston most recently served as senior vice president of convention centers at Oak View Group, where she oversaw strategy and operations for more than 60 convention and conference centers. She has held senior positions at major convention centers across the U.S., including Boston’s Hynes Convention Center; Boston Convention & Exhibitions Center, Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., the San Diego Convention Center Corporation, and more. Leveston also has worked with a number of high-profile special events, including Super Bowl fan fest, NBA All-Star Weekend, MLB All-Star Weekend, presidential inaugural balls and summits, and international conventions and galas.

Jenni Gaherty

CoralTree Hospitality has hired Jenni Gaherty as vice president of sales and marketing for the western United States. She assumes the role following the recent retirement of Chris Kenny. Gaherty brings nearly three decades of hotel sales and marketing experience to the team. Previously, she worked as regional director of sales and marketing for Hersha Hospitality Management.

Shane Green

Shane Green has been appointed chief executive officer of Foley Entertainment Group (FEG). In this position, Green will oversee business operations for FEG’s global portfolio of sports and hospitality entities, including FEG’s luxury hotel collection. Green will direct the overall business strategy for FEG, which will undergo a brand transformation in 2025. Originally from New Zealand, Green brings a wealth of experience from his work with brands like The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, the NBA, MGM Resorts, and United Airlines.

Josh Hoce

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront has promoted Josh Hoce to the role of director of group sales. Hoce previously was the associate director of sales at the hotel and has held positions as national account manager with Visit Jacksonville and the national sales manager of Renaissance World Golf Village Resort.

Bryan Younge

Bryan Younge has been appointed managing partner, practice leader – Valuation Advisory Americas at Horwath HTL in Chicago. With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Younge has built some of the most successful teams in the field, driving performance and elevating the careers and personal brands of those around him. In his new role, Younge will oversee the firm’s advisory services across the Americas and work alongside John Fareed, Global Chairman of Horwath HTL.