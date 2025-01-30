Hospitality Meets Diversity Through Queer Destinations Certification

Since its inception in 2019, Queer Destinations has provided more than 400 partners — from hotels and tourism boards to most recently, a music festival — with training to become inclusive of LGBTQ+ travelers.

Author: Casey Gale

As an LGBTQ+ traveler, Spanish entrepreneur and LGBTQ+ activist Oriol Pàmies experienced many uncomfortable moments and othering situations throughout his journeys. Upon arriving in a new hotel room, for example, he’d find his-and-hers slippers in the closet, reinforcing the assumption that all guests are heterosexual couples. When requesting a single bed instead of twin beds for himself and his partner, Pàmies would brace himself for awkward reactions from the front desk staff.

“These experiences and many more underscored the need for meaningful change in the tourism industry, both in attitude and practice,” said Renata Soto Borja, communications manager for Queer Destinations, which Pàmies founded in 2019. Pàmies, who had spent his career in LGBTQ–oriented businesses, wanted Queer Destinations to help educate companies and destinations on how to “provide safe and welcoming environments for LGBTQ+ visitors,” Soto Borja told Convene. The company works with key players in the international tourism industry, including restaurants, hotels, destination marketing organizations, and, most recently, events — to take inclusivity training and earn the Queer Destinations Committed designation.

Knowledge and Skills

Queer Destinations’ tailored training program, “Hospitality Meets Diversity,” is designed to equip teams with the knowledge and skills to provide an exclusive and respectful experience for LGBTQ+ travelers, Soto Borja said. Six modules cover key concepts about the LGBTQ+ community, including history, challenges, and best practices, and 50 lessons engage participants in diverse learning methods to ensure practical and comprehensive understanding of the material. Delivered in eight languages in an online platform, the training takes three hours for each participant to complete on a flexible schedule. Throughout the process, the participating organization appoints a “Queer Champion” as the designated contact with Queer Destinations and point of support for their colleagues. To earn the Queer Destinations Committed distinction, an organization’s entire staff must take the training. Upon completion, Soto Borja said, the organization’s team is then provided with a set of ready-to-use social media materials to communicate its commitment to inclusion, as well as QR code stickers to place in public-facing spaces that invite guests to share their experiences regarding inclusivity.

“This feedback mechanism allows guests to provide suggestions or highlight areas for improvement,” Soto Borja said. “By collecting this input, Queer Destinations can actively support each property in enhancing their inclusivity practices” and ensure a continually improving experience for guests in real time, she said.

While the core training remains consistently focused on inclusivity and safety, Soto Borja said, the curriculum often is adapted to suit the specific needs of different tourism-adjacent spaces. “Hotels may focus more on guest interactions and room inclusivity,” she said, “while restaurants might prioritize dining experiences, and festival teams might concentrate on event accessibility, atmosphere, and representation.”

Around 400 organizations, properties, and events across the globe have partnered with Queer Destinations so far to facilitate training, including such hotels as the InterContinental Barcelona, an IHG hotel; Marriott Brussels Grand Place; Hyatt Regency Mexico City; and Axel Beach Miami; travel and tourism marketing agency Interface Tourism Spain; and DMO Visit Brussels, the Greek National Tourism Organization, and founding destination partner Mexican Ministry of Tourism.

“Mexico played a pivotal role in the organization’s journey,” Soto Borja said. “In 2019, Queer Destinations partnered with the Mexican Ministry of Tourism to implement LGBTQ+ inclusivity training and certification programs across the country,” she said. The collaboration made Mexico the first country to adopt the Queer Destinations certification, paving the way for 200 tourism organizations to go through training, including such national destinations as Los Cabos, Cancun, and Mexico City.

Expanding Its Reach

As Queer Destinations has grown, so too have its efforts to reach all sectors of the tourism industry. Last summer, the organization worked with its first event, Primavera Sound Barcelona, an annual music festival that attracted more than 190,000 concertgoers over three days. As the first Queer Destinations Committed festival — 100 percent of event staff were trained and QR codes were placed throughout the festival for attendees to provide inclusivity feedback — Primavera Sound Barcelona marked a “major milestone” for Queer Destinations, Soto Borja said.

“The distinction wasn’t just about recognition, it was about action,” she said. “We ensured the festival had clear, inclusive policies and dedicated spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals. The project reinforced how powerful festivals can be in driving cultural change. It’s not just about the music — it’s about creating a space where everyone feels safe, seen, and celebrated.”

Casey Gale is managing editor of Convene.