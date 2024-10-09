People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Larry Sieg and Gary Musich

Visit Atlantic City has announced a major leadership transition with the retirement of President and CEO Larry Sieg at the end of 2024. Gary Musich, currently vice president of sales, will succeed Sieg, bringing more than 25 years of sales and hospitality experience to the role. Sieg took over the role of president and CEO of Visit Atlantic City in 2020 and played a critical role in the city’s economic development by promoting conventions, meetings, and tourism.

Chris Skeith and Kai Hattendorf

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, has selected Chris Skeith as its next chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1. Skeith will join UFI from the AEO (Association of Event Organisers), an association for event planners in the U.K. and internationally, where he has served as the organization’s CEO since 2014. Skeith will succeed Kai Hattendorf, who has been with UFI since 2015.

Siiri Lobe

Sheraton Denver Downtown has appointed Siiri Lobe as the new director of sales and marketing. Lobe, who brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience to the role, will develop and oversee group sales and marketing for the property. Prior to joining the Sheraton Denver Downtown, Lobe spent seven years in San Antonio working as director of group sales for the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter & Riverwalk, a dual property complex.

Amanda Santiago

The Pendry Washington DC — The Wharf has appointed Amanda Santiago as its new director of sales and marketing. In this role, Santiago is responsible for implementing innovative strategies to garner business from meetings, events. Santiago has more than 10 years of experience working in hospitality and most recently served as the director of sales and marketing at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore.