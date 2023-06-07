People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Julie Van’t Hul

The San Francisco Travel Association has promoted Julie Van’t Hul to vice president of convention sales. In her new role, Van’t Hul will collaborate with The Moscone Center and the City of San Francisco to bring major conventions and events to the destination. She has more than two decades of hospitality leadership experience, including six years at San Francisco Travel as director, citywide accounts. Prior to joining the organization, Van’t Hul held positions at Choose Chicago, Starwood, Marriott, and Kimpton.

Antonette Eckert

Antonette Eckert has joined Visit Salt Lake (VSL) as associate vice president of tourism development. In this role, Eckert will be responsible for managing VSL’s portfolio of destination assets and associated opportunities in the travel trade space. Eckert most recently worked as chief industry development officer at Travel Nevada, where she reconstructed their global representation strategy to drive visitation and spend; launched learning platforms for travel advisors and local ambassadors; and more. She has also led global travel trade sales and marketing teams at DMOs such as Visit California, San Francisco Travel, and Visit Vacaville, CA.

Jennifer Byerly

Jennifer Byerly has been named director of sales at The Steward, a Tribute Portfolio hotel in Santa Barbara, California. In her new role, Byerly will be responsible for curating innovative strategies to gain business from meetings and events clientele while also bringing awareness of the property to business and leisure travelers. Byerly has 18 years of industry experience and most recently worked as director of sales at Residence Inn by Marriott San Francisco Airport.