News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
10 Ways to Support LGBTQ+ Colleagues During Pride Month and Beyond
A new poll shows a clear disconnect between LGBTQ+ worker presence and their coworkers’ knowledge of their existence. On the heels of President Biden’s White House Executive Order to advance equality for LGBTQ+ individuals, Forbes offers ways you can support LGBTQ+ colleagues during Pride Month and beyond.
How to Disagree Productively
Disagreements don’t have to be destructive. They can be opportunities to come up with better ideas. But handling conversations with someone with a conflicting point of view is far from easy. Three strategies, shared by Harvard Business Review and backed by research, can help.
How PowerPoint Can Inhibit Thinking
Ditch slide presentations that feature too many words, bullet points, and detailed numerical tables that are impossible to read — Conversable Economist shares what to focus on instead.
How to Write a Perfect Resignation Letter
For one, it’s not the place to air your grievances. For another, it shouldn’t be how your boss finds out you’re leaving. So, if a resignation letter isn’t the way you announce your departure, what’s it for? It’s intended to be documentation of your decision — a bureaucratic detail, not the main event. The Cut has more on the current culture of the ideal resignation letter.