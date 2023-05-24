People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jill Lackey

Jill Lackey has joined Visit Salt Lake (VSL) as convention sales director, pursing citywide conventions in the education, cultural, social welfare, and trade/business/commercial markets. Lackey worked for 22 years at Snowbird, where she held multiple sales-related positions, most recently as senior sales manager handling an eight-state region.

Jessica Dillree, Olivia Woods, and Angie McDermott

Louisville Tourism has announced Jessica Dillree has been promoted to Louisville Tourism’s associate director of marketing role. This newly developed position will focus on Louisville Tourism’s strategic efforts in the meetings and conventions space. Dillree has been with the organization since 2007.

Olivia Woods has been promoted to housing and city information manager. Previously, she served as strategic alliances and housing manager for the past year. She joined the Louisville Tourism team in 2013.

Angie McDermott has been appointed a part-time strategic alliance associate. McDermott joined the organization over a year ago as a city information agent. She will support Louisville Tourism’s partner and ambassador programs.

Erik Grazetti

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has appointed Erik Grazetti as Viceroy Chicago’s new director of sales and marketing. He will oversee all sales and marketing operations. He joins Viceroy Chicago from The Peninsula Chicago, where he led sales and marketing at the hotel during the recovery from COVID-19. He has 30 years of experience working in hospitality.