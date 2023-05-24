News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Why Employers Must Invest in Workplace Relationships to Avert the ‘Loneliness Epidemic’

As WorkLife reports, the U.S. is facing a loneliness and isolation epidemic, according to the Surgeon General. This new public health crisis began before the arrival of COVID-19, but the workplace trends that were perpetuated by the pandemic — namely remote working and the increased reliance on Zoom and Teams video calls — have exacerbated this sense of social disconnection further. One remedy some employers have tried: revamping their offices to create lounge-like, community spaces. GIF above created using AI via Kaiber.