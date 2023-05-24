News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Why Employers Must Invest in Workplace Relationships to Avert the ‘Loneliness Epidemic’
As WorkLife reports, the U.S. is facing a loneliness and isolation epidemic, according to the Surgeon General. This new public health crisis began before the arrival of COVID-19, but the workplace trends that were perpetuated by the pandemic — namely remote working and the increased reliance on Zoom and Teams video calls — have exacerbated this sense of social disconnection further. One remedy some employers have tried: revamping their offices to create lounge-like, community spaces. GIF above created using AI via Kaiber.
It Really Sucks When You’re Smarter Than the Boss. Here Are 4 Ways to Make It Work.
More than ever, we are finding ourselves working for managers less experienced than we are. To stay grounded, behavioral scientists offered Fast Company four great tips for success, including leaning into your differences and asking for advice.
Noise Is All Around Us — and It’s Affecting You More Than You Think
During the pandemic, our noise levels dropped, and the world changed. The Walrus asks: How do we fight for more quiet or at least regulate unhealthy levels of noise in our everyday lives?
How I Learned to Talk Less and Listen More
Aside from the obvious tips (put your phone away, make eye contact, focus on the person speaking), one Shondaland writer wanted to learn how to maximize her listening skills. The bottom line: Listening isn’t as easy as it sounds when our brains are racing ahead making multiple connections.