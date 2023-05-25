MGM Resorts: Finding the Right Fit For Your Las Vegas Meeting

Meetings at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas build synergy, move attendees and foster collaboration. And with 13 resorts spanning The Strip, MGM Resorts offers just the right fit for your group—no matter the size or industry.

In fact, the majority of MGM Resorts’ meetings business is small groups, with 80 percent booking under 250 rooms. MGM Resorts can help you tailor an event for any size in Las Vegas—and for any budget, from high-end corporate at Bellagio and ARIA, to large-scale conferences at MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay, and value-oriented meetings at New York-New York and Luxor.

Within MGM Resorts’ range of Las Vegas properties, you’ll find unique venues to dazzle attendees. Examples include:

The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio , where attendees can enjoy elevated food and cocktail presentations with the world-famous Bellagio Fountains as a backdrop

, where attendees can enjoy elevated food and cocktail presentations with the world-famous Bellagio Fountains as a backdrop A variety of memorable options at ARIA Resort & Casino , such as the ARIA Cypress Executive Lounge , perfect for a VIP cocktail reception; ARIA Ironwood Terrace , a refreshing outdoor retreat overlooking ARIA’s three ellipse-shaped pools; and the ARIA Primrose Verandas , showcasing breathtaking views of T-Mobile Arena and Park MGM

, such as the , perfect for a VIP cocktail reception; , a refreshing outdoor retreat overlooking ARIA’s three ellipse-shaped pools; and the , showcasing breathtaking views of T-Mobile Arena and Park MGM Park MGM Madison Meeting Center & Ideation Studio , a 77,000-square-foot meetings and conference space for small groups that encourages conversation and accommodates various layouts

, a 77,000-square-foot meetings and conference space for small groups that encourages conversation and accommodates various layouts The Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, where reception-style events can take place against a 90,560-square-foot aquarium backdrop, with sharks, giant rays, sea turtles and jellyfish gliding by

Currently underway is a $100 million remodel of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, with the North Convention Center already completed. Enhancements at the 2.1-million-square-foot industry-leading convention center will reflect the evolving needs of contemporary meetings, with significant technology upgrades, dynamic digital signage and a fresh new design.

Contact the MGM Resorts team to learn more about planning your next unforgettable event in Las Vegas.