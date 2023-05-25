Elevate Your Meeting With Phoenix’s Immersive Venues

A great meeting isn’t only about the business that gets done, but the relationship building that creates bonds.

While Phoenix’s 635,000 square-foot Convention Center provides the perfect setting for your event, with its three ballrooms, 99 meeting/breakout rooms, 11 exhibit halls, 2,300-seat performance hall, among other features, Phoenix’s immersive venues are impressive too.

Long after your meeting attendees have gone home, they’ll remember special experiences like a soiree at the Desert Botanical Garden, an outdoor wonderland decked out not only with flora and greenery but art installations, or an afternoon at the Musical Instrument Museum, with nearly 7,000 instruments from around the world and 300-seat theater. Where?House, a massive 24,000+ square-foot unique spot that’s all about interactive art, music, is a hipster haunt that will spice up your agenda. Wow meeting attendees with an evening at Cham Pang Lanes, bowling and battling for bragging rights on the pinball machines or pool table. Expect creative cocktails and a menu of your choice, sushi, fried chicken, tacos, and more, all in a colorful, festive atmosphere. Chase Field, home to baseball’s Diamondbacks, is a crowd pleaser. Event options include the Audi Suite/Audi Club, with its ceiling to floor windows and views of the field and La Terraza, a Latino-themed space with color murals and special décor and views of the field.

