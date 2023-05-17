People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Keri Burns

Keri Burns has joined the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) team as director of sales. Burns brings more than 15 years of experience to her new role; most recently, she served as the Central Florida Regional Director for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. In her new position, Burns will oversee daily operations of the sales division, providing leadership and development for the staff. She will also coordinate with other OCCC divisions and external organizations such as Visit Orlando and the hotel community.

Jolyon Bulley

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has named Jolyon Bulley as the Americas CEO. He currently serves as IHG’s CEO for the Greater China region, as well as the group’s transformation lead for luxury and lifestyle. This appointment follows the announcement that current Americas CEO, Elie Maalouf, will become IHG’s group CEO on July 1. Bulley has been CEO for the Greater China region since 2018 and is a member of IHG’s executive committee. He previously served as COO for the Americas region from 2014 to 2017. He will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brian Povinelli

Marriott International has appointed Brian Povinelli to senior vice president, global head of marketing and brand. Povinelli has been with Marriott since its acquisition of Starwood Hotels in September 2016. For the past two years, he held the role of senior vice president, global brand, portfolio and loyalty marketing. In his new role, he will lead the company’s overall marketing strategy as well as the end-to-end guest experience for Marriott’s 22 premium, select, and longer-stay brands.

Patrick Dahms

The Davenport Hotel Collection, a group five upscale hotels in Spokane, has appointed Patrick Dahms as the new area culinary director. In this role, Dahms will oversee the guest dining experience, recipe development, and culinary operations across the hotels’ food and beverage outlets, banquet halls, and private events. Dahms has served as executive chef at properties including the Willard InterContinental, St. Regis Aspen Resort, and most recently at The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort in Vail, Colorado.