News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Your Boss Is Obsessed With Productivity Without Knowing What It Means
The current emphasis on productivity can seem disingenuous, given that many companies raked in record profits as their workforces toiled in their living rooms. And even when companies try to measure productivity, they’re not necessarily measuring the right thing. In other words, says Vox, your boss might be obsessed with productivity without really understanding what it means.
Beyond LinkedIn: How to Leverage TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram in Your Job Search
At first glance, those platforms may just seem like places to lose hours of your life aimlessly scrolling through videos and memes, but they can actually provide significant professional value. Fast Company shares how to go beyond LinkedIn and leverage other social-media channels in your job search.
How to Answer ‘What Are Your Strengths and Weaknesses?’
Don’t take common interview questions lightly just because they’re predictable. Underpreparing for them can make the difference between moving ahead and moving on. One question that often comes up: What are your strengths and weaknesses? Harvard Business Review outlines clear steps for how to describe your pluses and minuses along with sample language to use as a guide.
Should You Ever Go Back to an Old Job?
The career ladder doesn’t always go straight up. Sometimes you get stuck on the same rung for years, and maybe you decide to switch ladders altogether. And sometimes you circle back to a place you thought you’d left behind. Refinery29 takes a look at whether that’s a good idea.