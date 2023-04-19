People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jennifer Garner and Bliss Krucas

Little Rock convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) has announced the recent promotions of Jennifer Garner and Bliss Krucas. Garner has been promoted to senior director of event operations after serving as assistant director of event operations since 2020. She has been with LRCVB for 11 years. In her new role, Garner will be responsible for overseeing event operations, including logistics, planning, and execution.

Krucas has been promoted to director of destination services. Krucas joined LRCVB in 2018 and previously served as senior sales manager. She has more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, 15 of which were spent in Colorado Springs.

Alethea Kessler

Alethea Kessler has been named director of sales and marketing at The J House Greenwich, located in Greenwich, Connecticut. Kessler will oversee the sales and marketing efforts for the property, including new business development, as well as generating awareness for the property through traditional outreach efforts. Previously, Kessler served as vice president of sales and marketing for Packard Hospitality, now known as Avalon Hospitality, where she strategically managed direct sales efforts for 28 hotels in the portfolio.

Christian Kraul-Rodriguez

Christian Kraul-Rodriguez has been appointed direct of sales and marketing for Makeready’s new independent lifestyle hotel The Junto in Columbus, Ohio. He joins the team after most recently serving as director of sales and marketing at The Viking Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island. In his new role, Kraul-Rodriguez will lead the independent brand strategy, drive partnerships within the community, and build a strong team. He will also oversee event booking at The Junto.