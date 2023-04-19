News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Research: Being Funny Can Pay Off More for Women Than Men
Harvard Business Review analyzed more than 2,400 TED and TEDx talks, as well as more than 200 startup pitches, and found that female speakers who used more humor were more popular and perceived as more influential and inspiring than comparably funny men, suggesting that humor helps women break free from the warmth–competence double bind.
To Advance Your Career, You May Want to Think Like a Designer
According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2022 Report, 60 percent of people feel emotionally detached at work and 19 percent feel miserable. Fast Company suggests a remedy: Use design-thinking to reframe your career and take small actionable steps towards engagement.
Stop Telling Everyone What You Do for a Living
Here’s how to handle the ‘What do you do?’ question with aplomb, says The Wall Street Journal, and how to refrain from asking others the same question. Possible substitutions: What fills your time? or What brings you joy?
Today’s Agenda: Cutting Down on Meetings
It’s estimated that on average since the pandemic started, half of our work week is taken up by meetings. CBS Sunday Morningoffers a look at ways to reduce the number of meetings held and improve the experience.