People on the Move

Allie Asuncion

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) has named Allie Asuncion as senior director of site and client experience. In this role, Asuncion will oversee the team responsible for site visits for hotel sellers and the client services team, working with booked citywide clients and creating familiarization tours. Asuncion joins SDTA after spending 15 years working for the San Diego Padres/Petco Park Events, where she focused on convention business.

Rebekah Courtney

Louisville Tourism has hired Rebekah Courtney as a convention sales manager. She will be responsible for selling Louisville to groups utilizing 300 peak night hotel rooms or less for the education, culture, medical, scientific/engineering, and labor union segments. Courtney most recently worked as special events and promotions supervisor for Caesars Southern Indiana.

Carolyn Corrigan

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has named Carolyn Corrigan as director of travel industry sales for Latin America and the Caribbean. In her position, Corrigan will be responsible for promoting the destination to travel industry professionals in her market. Corrigan brings nearly 30 years to her new position. Most recently she worked as international business development director for Costa Cruises and Carnival Cruise Lines.