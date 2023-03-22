News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Pandemic Made Us Nicer — and the Change Might Be Lasting
In 2022, which, despite ongoing COVID-19 cases, can be viewed as the first post-pandemic year, “benevolence” levels were still elevated — about a quarter higher than in pre-pandemic years. It seems, according to Quartz, the pandemic made us nicer — and we’re still being nicer to each other, even as its effects fade into memory.
There’s No Such Thing as a “Dream Job” Anymore
Multiple economic traumas have seeded skepticism about how much to expect from any job, and the deeper impact of ongoing layoffs is shifting the social perception of how prestigious certain jobs are now. Demoralized workers in idealized jobs across industries, says Buzzfeed News, are rightfully questioning the concept of the dream job.
How to Tell Your Boss You’re Unhappy at Work (and Not Get Fired)
Unhappy at work? You’re not alone. According to Gallup’s State of the Workplace 2022 Report, 19 percent of employees report being miserable at work, and 60 percent report feeling detached from their roles and responsibilities. You may find a solution by letting your boss know why you’re unhappy in your current role, but don’t risk that without reading Fast Company’s strategies first.
Seven Tips for Finding Happiness at Work
Given that the average person will spend 90,000 hours at work over a lifetime, it makes sense to try to be happier at work and lower your stress level. The Conversation offers seven tips that can help you enhance your well-being and happiness at work.