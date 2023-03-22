News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Pandemic Made Us Nicer — and the Change Might Be Lasting

In 2022, which, despite ongoing COVID-19 cases, can be viewed as the first post-pandemic year, “benevolence” levels were still elevated — about a quarter higher than in pre-pandemic years. It seems, according to Quartz, the pandemic made us nicer — and we’re still being nicer to each other, even as its effects fade into memory.