People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mark Vaughan

Mark Vaughan has announced he will retire from his role as executive vice president and chief sales officer at Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) at the end of the year. He worked nearly two decades at ACVB.

Lesley Patterson and Liv Cowan

Visit Oklahoma City has hired Lesley Patterson as director of convention sales. Previously, she worked as the director of membership at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina and as director of guest services at the Gathering Place in Tulsa.

Katie Williams

Hyat Centric Downtown Denver has named Katie Williams as its new business travel sales manager. In her new role, Williams will help bolster the hotel’s business strategy and implement action plans for its sales initiatives. Williams has more than 12 years of experience in hotel sales in the D.C. metro area and in Denver. Her most recent role was at The Jacquard in Denver.

Audrey Vincent

Hilton Alexandria Mark Center has appointed Audrey Vincent as director of catering. Vincent, who has 17 years of experience in catering, will work alongside guests to curate menus for events. Most recently, she served as catering sales manager at multiple hotel brands such as the Washington Marriott at Metro Center, Kimpton Banneker Hotel, and Holiday Inn National Airport.

Chris Nassetta

The U.S. Travel Association has elected Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, as national chair. In this role, he will serve up to two consecutive one-year terms. Nassetta will lead the association’s executive board of delegates and work closely with U.S. Travel Association’s executive leadership team to advance the mission to increase travel to and within the United States. Nassetta succeeds Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.