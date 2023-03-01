Elevate Your Meeting With California’s Off-Site Venues

A successful meeting is not only about the business that gets done, but the intangibles that create memories that last long after the event. Off-site venues can enhance the convention and meeting experience for attendees. California cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego offer unique settings that do just that.

San Francisco

In the Golden Gate City there is no shortage of spots to wow a crowd. The Fillmore is historic. It was the epicenter of the psychedelic music scene in the 60s and 70s. Choose the auditorium, Poster Room, or balcony. Host an intimate gathering for 25 or up to 1,000 guests. The Golden Gate Club was once the enlisted men’s service club and the site of treaty signings. It accommodates 300 people. The Club has floor-to-ceiling windows, views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Presidio forest. There are a variety of event rooms, an outdoor courtyard and balcony. The Pearl is indeed a gem. Invite 800 guests. The highlight among the event spaces noted for their massive windows, is the rooftop bar and garden with views of the Bay.

Los Angeles

The Conga Room is a three-minute walk from the L.A. Convention Center. It’s 15,000 square-feet with spaces that serve from 25 to 1,000 guests. Its Boca Gallery takes a page from Barcelona’s playbook for its vibe and includes a patio overlooking Xbox Plaza. The City Market Social House is a one-of-a-kind 20,000 square-foot warehouse that accommodates crowds of 1,000 and has a 3,000 square-foot outdoor courtyard. The vaulted bow truss wood ceilings give the historic building panache. For a walk on the wild and wacky side, there’s Two Bit Circus. Bring your group of up to 500 to experience arcade games, story rooms, immersive VR attractions and more.

San Diego

Take in the magic on one of the Maritime Museum’s historic ships for a fete meeting attendees will never forget. The National Historic Landmark, the 1898 Berkeley ferryboat has two large open-air decks with views of the downtown skyline and the harbor, large dance floor and stained-glass windows. The HMS Surprise used in the movie Master and Commander is available, as is the Star of India, built in 1863 and has National and State Landmark status. The Altitude Sky Lounge, 22 stories above the historic Gaslamp Quarter, defines swanky. It’s available for full or partial buyout for private events. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla boasts not only an enviable collection but epic views of the Pacific Ocean. Axline Court, with the neon artwork of Robert Venturi is one of the most popular event spaces. Jacobs Hall, with 23-foot wooden ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows is suited for dinner for 150 or reception for 325 people. The Davis Family Oceanview terrace is perfect for a cocktail reception or dinner.

