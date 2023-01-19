People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Maureen Dodroe

Visit Spokane has named Maureen Dodroe as its interim president and CEO. Outgoing CEO Meg Winchester retired on Jan. 1, 2023. Dodroe has been the director of finance for Visit Spokane since 2012. A national search is underway for a new president and CEO.

Faye Pastor

Faye Pastor, CMP, has joined Visit Salt Lake as a Washington, D.C.-based sales manager. She has extensive experience in hotel sales, as well as exhibit and sponsorship sales and marketing. Pastor joins the team from the Association for Molecular Pathology, where she worked as exhibits and sponsorships manager. Previously, she has worked with the San Francisco Peninsula CVB, the Ecological Society of America, and more.

Don Prince and Todd Burke

Visit Greater Palm Springs (VGPS) has announced Don Prince as director of Indian Wells Tourism. Prince will work with the City of Indian Wells and local tourism partners to drive awareness and increase visitation to the destination. Prince has more than 30 years of travel and tourism experience, including prior positions as the deputy director of the Arizona Office of Tourism and Director of Tourism for the City of Prescott, Arizona.

Todd Burke has joined VGPS as its first vice president of communications. He will support public relations and communications efforts to drive tourism to the area, as well as lead communications for the organization’s corporate initiatives including workforce development, education, sustainability, and DEI. Burke has more than 25 years of experience directing public relations. He most recently worked as the California communications director for Tenet Healthcare.