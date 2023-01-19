Make Meetings More Meaningful in Puerto Rico

If you want your next meeting or convention to be a can’t-miss experience, hold it in Puerto Rico—a destination known for increasing attendance.

Puerto Rico’s unique and captivating culture continues to inspire attendees long after they return home. And the Discover Puerto Rico team will help you bring authentic Puerto Rican experiences to your event.

Plan a night of salsa dance lessons. Book a rum-tasting tour at a local distillery. Arrange for a team-building competition picking coffee beans at a mountainside hacienda. Puerto Rico’s one-of-a-kind culture helps you create one-of-a-kind events.

Best of all, Puerto Rico offers the convenience and amenities that make meeting planning easy.

The 600,000-square-foot Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan is the largest and most advanced in the Caribbean, with 15 meeting rooms, solar-powered energy, and broadband and wireless connectivity with video-conferencing capabilities.

Surrounded by top hotels, the convention center is across the street from the new Distrito T-Mobile—a vibrant entertainment destination with uniquely Puerto Rican art, concerts and cuisine, as well as more than 140,000 additional square feet of meeting space. Centrally located, the convention center provides easy access to many more area attractions, from tropical beaches to the historic charm of Old San Juan to the high-end boutiques of Condado.

Many major U.S. markets offer direct air access to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which is just seven miles from the convention center. And while Puerto Rico offers the allure and excitement of an international destination, no passport is needed for U.S. travelers—who also don’t have to deal with the hassle of currency conversion or international cell phone plans.

To learn more about planning unforgettable events in Puerto Rico, visit www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com/meetings.