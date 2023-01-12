People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Belinda Oakley

Sodexo Live! has appointed Belinda Oakley as its new chief executive officer, North America. In her new role, she will lead 20,000-plus team members at more than 150 partner venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. Oakley succeeds outgoing CEO Steve Pangburn, who is staying on to help with the transition through the end of March in an advisory capacity. Oakley, a native Australian, has led organizations on three continents. She has two decades of foodservice management, and most recently worked as CEO of Chartwells K12.

Jim McNeil

Smithbucklin has announced the creation of a new network-based organizational structure and leadership role designed to serve the needs of the association marketplace. As part of this structure, Jim McNeil has been appointed president of Smithbucklin’s association management business. McNeil, who has more than 30 years of experience working with associations and for-profit companies, has served as a senior executive leader at Smithbucklin for more than 10 years.

Ricki VanDuvall

The Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) has hired Ricki VanDuvall as director of sales and marketing. In her new role, she will oversee the team responsible for selling convention space, as well as Gateway Center Arena and the Historic College Park Golf Course. VanDuvall will also be responsible for driving growth for all hotels and venues situated on the GICC campus, as well as collaborating with the ATL District Airport CVB. She has more than 20 years of hotel industry experience and has worked for hotels including the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport, Radisson Hotel Group, and Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Airport.