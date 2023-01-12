News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Avoid These 5 Passive-Aggressive Phrases That ‘Irritate’ People the Most, Says Speech Expert
Passive-aggressive behavior isn’t always intentional. A speech and communications expert shares with CNBC that people who have these tendencies often just struggle with being honest about their emotions. But when you send mixed messages by failing to be straightforward, problems and tensions can go unresolved, and people make assumptions about how you feel. The most successful communicators get to the point and avoid these phrases that only serve to irritate the listener.
How to Ask Good Questions
Small talk can be painful. Toronto poet Lee Suksi wanted to ask questions that would spark real connections. BESIDE shares what they learned, including how to let go of unfounded assumptions.
How to (Finally) Break That Bad Habit
Do you have a habit (or two) that you really want to break, but have struggled to in the past? Maybe you spend too much time on your phone, eat unhealthy foods, or overspend on mobile games and online shopping. Whatever the habit is, there are a few steps you’re probably skipping, experts share with WIRED, that will help you finally break it.
These Stress-Relief Activities Actually Work, According to Therapists
If you feel like your stress has been next level lately, you might find a tiny bit of comfort in the fact that you’re definitely not alone. According to SELF, by drawing from research on psychology practices including cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and meditation, you might be able to build a kit of coping tools that work for you when life becomes too much.