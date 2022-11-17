People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Zoey Wohl, Karen “KJ” Johnson, and Emily Yarbrough

Louisville Tourism has promoted an employee and hired several others across the organization. Zoey Wohl has transitioned from the role of convention sales assistant to convention sales coordinator. Two convention sales assistants have joined the organization: Karen “KJ” Johnson is supporting several major markets, including health, medical and scientific, corporate, sports, direct selling, fraternal, trade business, reunions, hobby, and legal/government. Emily Yarbrough is supporting sales markets including state, education, cultural, labor unions, health, medical and scientific, engineering, weddings, corporate, public affairs, fraternal, veterans, legal and government, as well as agriculture.

Patrick Lynch

ASM Global has appointed Patrick Lynch as senior vice president, private events, in the U.S. Lynch is an experienced sales leader who has spent more than 20 years working across various industries, including financial services, technology, hospitality, and restaurants. Most recently, Lynch worked as head of sales and customer success for the e-commerce and marketing platform Mercato. ASM Global’s private event portfolio is available for a wide variety of events, including corporate retreats, weddings, off-site meetings, and fundraiser galas.

Natasha Anna Pereira

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa has appointed Natasha Anna Pereira as director of event management. She embarked upon her first experience in the hospitality industry when she joined the team at the Westin Grand Cayman as pool and beach concierge in 2017. Later, Pereira was convention services manager. In her new role, Pereira will lead the Westin Grand Cayman’s wedding, events, and banquet team.

Nathaniel Brethold

Nathaniel Brethold has joined CoralTree Hospitality as director of restaurants, bars, and events. In this new role, Brethold will oversee food and beverage operations including innovative restaurant concepts, new menus, and creative guest experiences. He most recently led the team that created the food and beverage concepts for the Shinola Hotel in Detroit.