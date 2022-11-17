News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
When — and How — to Say No to Extra Work
With more and more teams being understaffed, chances are you’ve been asked to take on more work. Top performers are a prime target for additional requests. But you need to be careful about what you agree to take on. Harvard Business Review outlines when it’s best to say no to taking on more work: 1) When your primary job responsibilities will suffer; 2) When it’s someone else’s work; 3) When there’s no clear exit strategy; 4) When the ask is unreasonable.
WTF Is Career Cushioning?
The working world has highjacked a term typically found in the domain of romantic relationships: career cushioning, a dating strategy in which a person entertains other options to soften the potential blow of a possible breakup. And it’s on the rise, says WorkLife, thanks to the current economic uncertainty.
How Work Gossip Has Changed in the Age of Hybrid Work
Add another benefit to working from home: With fewer serendipitous watercooler conversations, a fully remote team may slow down office gossip. But if your workplace offers hybrid working arrangements with people cycling in and out of the office on different days, the dynamic could change. Fast Company shares what managers can and can’t do to slow the spread of gossip in today’s work environment.
5 Unusual Mistakes You’re Making in Your Resume
You probably know that spelling and grammar errors will get your resume rejected, but these five lesser-known mistakes — including a quirky email address — can be just as damaging, according to Forbes.