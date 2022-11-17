News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

When — and How — to Say No to Extra Work

With more and more teams being understaffed, chances are you’ve been asked to take on more work. Top performers are a prime target for additional requests. But you need to be careful about what you agree to take on. Harvard Business Review outlines when it’s best to say no to taking on more work: 1) When your primary job responsibilities will suffer; 2) When it’s someone else’s work; 3) When there’s no clear exit strategy; 4) When the ask is unreasonable.